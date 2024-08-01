(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Metaverse Potential in the Global NDT Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study explores the potential opportunities of the industrial metaverse in the global non-destructive testing (NDT) industry.

The NDT industry, which is known for its conservative approach to adoption, is increasingly adopting individual technologies such as digital twins, artificial intelligence, AR/VR, and robotics across different applications. These enablers will pave the way for mainstream industrial metaverse adoption.

These technologies enable NDT industry stakeholders to offer remote inspections, predictive maintenance, quality assurance, asset life cycle management, and workforce training. The study outlines factors driving and restraining the adoption of industrial metaverse in the NDT industry and their impact throughout the forecast period.

The industrial metaverse will influence the testing services market across different manufacturing and process industries, and potential outcomes include improved product quality, reduced downtime, and upskilled employees through training (which will also help in the larger context of sustainability). The geographical scope covers the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Growth Opportunity Universe



Predictive Maintenance

Training and Simulation

Quality Assurance Remote Inspections

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Metaverse for Non-destructive Testing Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Industrial Metaverse

Evolution of Industrial Metaverse

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Issues Industrial Metaverse Will Address Technology Enablers and Key Companies' Digital Initiatives

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit

