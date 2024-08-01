EQS-News: Elmos SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Report

Elmos: Positive business performance continues in the second quarter of 2024 – Sales up 4.4%

EBIT margin reaches 25.3% in Q2 2024 – Full-year guidance for 2024 confirmed Dortmund, August 1, 2024: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) continued its positive business performance in the second quarter of 2024 and generated Group sales of 142.0 million Euro, representing sales growth of 4.4% year on year (Q2 2023: 136.0 million Euro). EBIT rose to 35.9

million Euro in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023: 34.1 million Euro), which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 25.3% compared to 25.1% in the same quarter of the previous year. As expected, capital expenditures fell in the second quarter of 2024 to 14.4 million Euro, or 10.1% of sales (Q2 2023: 42.4 million Euro). Adjusted free cash flow amounted to 1.7 million Euro (Q2 2023: -36.7 million Euro), in particular due to the development of working capital. “Elmos continued its robust business performance in the second quarter of the current year, despite a persistently challenging environment. This positive business development underscores the high potential of our innovative product portfolio and shows that our solutions are convincing on the market,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. For the 2024 financial year, Elmos continues to expect sales of 605 million Euro ± 25 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The anticipated operating EBIT margin does not include any effects from the closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Littelfuse Inc., USA, which is expected for the end of December 2024. The company expects that capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, less capitalized development costs, will amount to approximately 12% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2024, Elmos expects positive operating adjusted free cash flow (excluding effects from the closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Littelfuse Inc., USA) to be significantly higher than in the prior year (-24.3 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 EUR/USD. Overview of the financial figures

Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

Q2/24 Q2/23 Diff. H1/24 H1/23 Diff. Sales 142.0 136.0 4.4% 278.8 266.9 4.4% Gross profit 64.2 66.6 -3.5% 126.8 125.8 0.8% Gross margin in % 45.2% 48.9%

45.5% 47.1%

Research and development 16.9 18.6 -9.2% 33.1 34.7 -4.5% Operating Income 35.0 33.1 5.8% 66.1 63.8 3.7% EBIT 35.9 34.1 5.2% 69.7 65.9 5.8% EBIT margin in % 25.3% 25.1%

25.0% 24.7%

Consolidated net income after

non-controlling interests

24.3

23.0

5.9%

48.9

43.5

12.3% Basic earnings per share (Euro) 1.42 1.34 5.8% 2.85 2.54 12.3% Capital expenditures 14.4 42.4 -66.0% 34.6 57.6 -39.9% Capital expenditures in % 10.1% 31.2%

12.4% 21.6%

Adjusted free cash flow 1.7 -36.7 n/a -47.2 -55.4 -14.8%

Definitions of selected financial indicators

- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including payments from changes in the scope of consolidation)

-

Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2023 at Interim report H1 2024

Further information on the second quarter 2024 and the first half-year 2024 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the interim report for the first half-year 2024. This report is available at . Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on August 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website. Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations & ESG

Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000

Email: ... About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI. Notice

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

