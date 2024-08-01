عربي


Invitation To Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call


8/1/2024

CLIQ Digital AG:

Invitation to Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call


DÜSSELDORF, 1 August 2024 – CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its second quarter 2024 financial results and highlights on Thursday, 8 August 2024 .

The half-year 2024 Financial Report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at from 7.30 a.m. CEST .

Earnings call

A live audio webcast conducted in English will be held at 2.00 p.m. CEST on 8 August 2024 with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.

To register for this audio webcast, please go to:

Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CEST via email to ... will be answered after the presentations.

A recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the earnings call at: /financials .


Contacts

Investor Relations :

Sebastian McCoskrie, ..., +49 151 52043659


Media Relations :

Daniela Münster, ...al, +49 174 3358111


Financial calendar

Half-year 2024 Financial Report & earnings call Thursday 8 August 2024
3Q/9M 2024 Financial Report & earnings call Thursday 7 November 2024


About CLIQ Digital

The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 170 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 31 December 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at , where you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital and please follow us on LinkedIn.



