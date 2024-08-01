ISG Provider Lens™ Again Upgrades GFT’S Ranking For AI In Google Cloud

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ISG Provider LensTM again upgrades GFT's ranking for AI in Cloud

01.08.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

ISG Provider LensTM again upgrades GFT's ranking for AI in Google Cloud Third year-on-year improvement sees GFT outpace established competitors Stuttgart, 01/08/2024 – The influential ISG Provider LensTM – Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2024 has again placed GFT among Europe's leaders in Data Analytics and Machine Learning , as well as Implementation and Integration Services quadrants. This is the third year in a row that GFT has improved its positioning, putting the company ahead of many renowned competitors. The placings highlight GFT's growing reputation for innovation and excellence in predictive and generative Artificial Intelligence. “With its focus on use-case commercialisation through its AI Marketplace and expertise in large language model applications GFT is a leader in Data Analytics and Machine Learning on Google Cloud,” said Mark Purdy, Lead Europe Analyst, ISG Provider LensTM.“GFT has gathered extensive experience with AI and data analytics projects on GCP. They continue to invest in bespoke solutions as well as skills, which makes them a strong choice for data analytics and ML services in Europe.” “This recognition reflects GFT's deep expertise in AI,” said GFT Co-CEO Marika Lulay.“With the GFT AI Marketplace, we've taken a bold step forward. Our recent updates like GFT AI Impact and Engenion exemplify how we transform technical challenges into opportunities for our clients.” The GFT AI Marketplace was launched in September 2023. AI stands for Artificial Intelligence and Data. It features an extensive library of use cases and methods and offers customised AI solutions such as GFT AI Impact and software products such as Engenion that increase productivity and the user experience for clients. The ISG Provider LensTM recognition not only validates GFT's enhanced position in AI but also underscores its

specific strengths in data analytics and machine learning

About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business GFT is a digital transformation pioneer. By leveraging next-generation technologies, we enable clients to boost their productivity with intelligent software solutions. We focus on Digital Finance, Enterprise AI & Data Solutions, and Platform Modernisation. GFT's strengths include deep technological excellence, a strong ecosystem of partners, and industry expertise. We are agile@scale and boost digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors, as well as the manufacturing industry. GFT talents create, implement, and manage software applications to enable innovative businesses while complying with regulations.

With locations in

20 markets around the globe, GFT ensures

proximity

to its clients. We draw on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 12,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

