Three Defence Testing Facilities Being Set-Up In Lucknow & Kanpur

New Delhi, Jul 31 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster India's defence infrastructure, the of Defence (MoD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish three cutting-edge testing facilities under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).

The agreement, inked on Tuesday, marks a crucial step in enhancing the country's defence testing capabilities.

The MoU, exchanged between senior MoD officials and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) in New Delhi, outlines plans for one facility in Lucknow focusing on Mechanical & Material (M&M) testing, and two in Kanpur specialising in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Communications respectively.

This development is part of the broader Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in May 2020.

With an allocation of Rs 400 crore, the DTIS aims to create state-of-the-art testing facilities through collaboration between private industry and government entities, promoting indigenous defence production and reducing import dependence.

The UPDIC facilities are among seven approved testing centres across two defence corridors. Earlier this month, on July 2, 2024, a similar MoU was signed for three facilities in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, focusing on UAS, Electronic Warfare, and Electro Optics in Chennai.

Under the DTIS framework, the government provides up to 75 per cent funding as 'Grant-in-Aid', with the remaining 25 per cent coming from Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) comprising Indian private entities and state or central governments.

For the Lucknow M&M facility, MIDHANI leads the SPV with private sector companies as consortium members. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited are spearheading the UAS and Communications testing facilities in Kanpur, respectively.

Upon completion, these facilities will offer advanced testing services to both government and private entities. The revenue generated will be reinvested to enhance testing capabilities and processes, aligning with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.

This strategic move is expected to significantly boost India's self-reliance in defence technology and contribute to the growth of the domestic defence industry.

