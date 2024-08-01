National Apprenticeship Training Scheme 2024: Empowering Msmes With Industry-Ready Workforce

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, July 31 (KNN) The Central has initiated the registration process for the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) 2024. The scheme is a one-year program designed to equip technically qualified youth with the practical knowledge and skills necessary for their fields of work.



Apprentices will receive on-the-job training from organizations under the guidance of experienced managers using well-developed training modules.

During the period of apprenticeship, the apprentices will be paid a stipend amount, 50% of which is reimbursable to the employer from Government of India.

At the end of the training period the apprentices are issued a Certificate of Proficiency by Government of India which can be registered at all employment exchanges across India as valid employment experience.

For the MSMEs that contribute significantly to employment generation, the scheme bridges the gap between the employer's requirement and the talent pool of students available in the market. NATS helps in building a steady pool of talent, which is industry ready; to meet the Human Resources needs of an organization, at an optimum cost.

The apprenticeship program integrates industry and skill-based training resulting in MSMEs enjoying the benefits of talent that is job-ready from day one, post-training.

On completion of training, based on the performance of the apprentices, the employers are allowed the flexibility to retain or let go of the apprentices. Furthermore, Companies engaged with apprentices can also opt for 'skill training' from their CSR funds and the expenses incurred during the training can be claimed as CSR expenses.



Another benefit of the scheme for the MSMEs is that the cost of recruitment process is reduced since the apprentices are up skilled in a short period and start contributing productively.

The NATS 2.0 portal is now available at

/ .

(KNN Bureau)