Here's Why Students Are Taking A Less Traditional Route After Graduation

Contrary to popular belief, only half of recent high-school graduates are planning to attend a four-year college or university, according to new research.

A survey of 1,000 recent public high school graduates (ages 18 and 19) and 1,000 parents of public high school students found that just 22% felt“very prepared” for life after graduation.

And parents agree: less than half of parents surveyed (43%) believe their child is ready for the“real world” after graduating high school.

Results found one in two students are taking a, perhaps, less traditional route. About a quarter (24%) plan to immediately enter the job force after high school, while a fifth (21%) are planning for a two-year college or university, like a community college.

Others are looking to go to a trade school or get a certificate (9%), take a gap year (7%) or join the military (4%).





Still, public schools predominantly teach the test and college prep, without focusing enough on careers and life skills. Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Learn4Life for Personalized Learning Month in August, the survey looked at graduates' post-high school plans and how they'd design their high school experience if given the chance.

When asked what they wished their high school focused more on, 36% said they would have liked to learn about post-high school life - beyond going to college or university. And with so many opting for less traditional next steps, 37% vied for more exposure to job skills and 20% desired more application of classroom material, outside of testing.

This was in addition to learning about real-world skills (49%), mental health support (41%) and life skills like conflict resolution or stress relievers (41%).

Not only would recent grads like more education focused on“real-world skills,” but they'd also appreciate courses on financial literacy (40%) to be incorporated into their high school education.

That's as well as mental health courses (36%), passions and interests beyond the lesson plans (29%) - and they want their school to do a better job understanding each student's individual needs (25%).

The desire for real-world exposure is also echoed by what recent graduates feel schools should spend less time focusing on; standardized testing (30%) and overall scores (28%).

“Traditional public high schools are built to prepare students for a traditional four-year college/university - but we're seeing a shift in what students would like, and what they plan to pursue post-high school,” said Shellie Hanes, Learn4Life Superintendent of Schools.“It's important that schools adjust, changing their methods and their lesson plans to focus on individual students and what their post-high school plans might be.”

When asked how they would like the structure of the day to change in high schools, many of the options selected by recent grads focused on flexibility.

Over a third of graduates surveyed want high schools to teach students“how to think,” rather than“what to think” (36%) - and they wanted more flexibility in schedules/times of classes (35%), as well as more flexibility for student-athletes or students who have jobs (34%).

Respondents would also have liked the ability to select and pursue classes they were interested in (33%) - and have classes that fit their learning style (28%).

The average graduate surveyed said they spent less than half the school day learning about topics they were passionate about - only 43%. In an ideal world, they'd like to dedicate the majority of their day (65% of it) to their interests and passions.

Giving students time to follow their passions may help with engagement overall, and may better prepare students for the various avenues they're pursuing after graduation - which is incredibly important, as only 22% of recent graduates felt“very prepared” for their next step, post-graduation.

“Although disappointing, it's not surprising that only a fifth of high school graduates feel ready for the next step. The way public high schools are currently set up, there's not a chance for the individualized, student-centric personalized learning we find so successful,” added Hanes.

“Allowing high school students the time to pursue passions will help them develop a love for learning and thrive during school - which, at the end of the day, is what we all want to see.”

WHAT WERE STUDENTS' PLANS, FOLLOWING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION?



Go to a 4-year college/university - 50%

Get a job - 24%

Go to a 2-year college/university - 21%

Go to a trade school/get a certificate - 9%

Take a gap year(s) - 7% Go into the military - 4%

WHAT AREAS WOULD RECENT HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES HAVE LIKED THEIR SCHOOL TO FOCUS MORE ON?



Real-world skills (how to buy a car, steps to closing on a home, family planning, etc.) - 49%

Mental health support - 41%

Life skills like conflict resolution, coping, stress relievers, etc. - 41%

Financial literacy (saving, investing, etc.) - 40%

Specific job skills - 37%

Mental health courses - 36%

Post-high school life beyond going to college or university - 36%

Passions and interests beyond the lesson plan/required material - 29%

Understanding each student's individual needs - 25%

Acting to meet each student's individual needs - 21%

Application of classroom material beyond testing - 20%

Media literacy to recognize what's real or fake news - 17%

Social media responsibility - 16%

How to decipher what's real or fake online - 15% How to code, use AI - 14%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans - 1,000 parents of public high school students and 1,000 recent public high school graduates (ages 18 and 19) - was commissioned by Learn4Life between J une 17 and June 27, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).