The US Grid Needs Reform To Handle Renewables, Experts Warn

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) America's power grid will have to undergo

significant changes

before it is ready to effectively handle the massive influx of renewables. Electrification has emerged as one of the most critical weapons against climate change because it will allow for the use of renewables to power the country's needs. However, even though the United States has made admirable progress in the deployment of energy infrastructure, connecting renewables to the grid and getting it to customers has proved to be a significant challenge.

An expert team with members from Florida State University, Ohio State University and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is now working to develop a novel type of grid technology that can give regulators much better control over the flow and direction of electricity. The four-year project has...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX) (OTCQB: RFLXF) are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN