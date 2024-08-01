The US Grid Needs Reform To Handle Renewables, Experts Warn
America's power grid will have to undergo
significant changes
before it is ready to effectively handle the massive influx of renewables. Electrification has emerged as one of the most critical weapons against climate change because it will allow for the use of renewables to power the country's energy needs. However, even though the United States has made admirable progress in the deployment of renewable energy infrastructure, connecting renewables to the grid and getting it to customers has proved to be a significant challenge.
An expert team with members from Florida State University, Ohio State University and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is now working to develop a novel type of grid technology that can give regulators much better control over the flow and direction of electricity. The four-year project has...
