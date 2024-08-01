Techmediabreaks SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (SUIC), I.Hart Group Continue To Implement Internationalization Strategy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , a provider of research and development, venture financing and for private and public companies, and its partner, I.Hart Group, are celebrating the grand openings of 2 new Monga© stores in Shandong and Fujian provinces, China. SUIC and I.Hart Group expect to open one hundred stores within a year. According to the announcement, I.Hart Group's Monga© Taiwan style fried chicken has expanded its to over 95 stores in 11 countries. The announcement also noted that SUIC recently organized the largest distribution, OEM and franchising teams for the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as part of its strategic expansion in the U.S.“We are deeply excited about the successful entry of Monga© chicken steak into the mainland market. The opening of these two new stores is not only an important step in realizing our internationalization strategy, but also shows our commitment to Monga© chicken steak, igniting strong confidence in brand value. We are going to open hundreds of stores in the next year, and to more than a thousand stores within two years. Our motivation and spirit not only reflect a deep understanding of market demand, but also demonstrate the group's excellent capabilities in marketing strategy and brand execution,” said Guo Yujie, chairman of I.Hart Group.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the internet of things (“IoT”), cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to enhance and streamline existing processes and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from the company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. For more information, visit the company's website at .

IBN