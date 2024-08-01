Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Takes Critical Steps Toward Achieving Global Production And Processing Vision

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



MedCana has identified Colombia's Antioquia Valley as a perfect location to begin its initial rollout of and

The company is working with five subsidiaries in the area, each of which has three licenses to produce, process and export cannabis Equally important to MedCana is working closely with the people of the Antioquia Valley and maintaining its commitments to its investors

Cannabis legalization is not exclusive to North America. So far, more than 40 countries have legalized cannabis fully or partially for medical and/or adult use ( ). With its focus on the global horizon,

Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ)

has a vision of building its partner companies into one of the world's most advanced cannabinoid production and processing organizations.

MedCana has taken the first step in achieving that global mission. Recognizing that ideal climate conditions produce a better yield, the company announced that it has“searched the world over, and we believe the Antioquia Valley, near Medellin [Colombia], is the perfect location to begin our initial...

