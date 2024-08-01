Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Takes Critical Steps Toward Achieving Global Production And Processing Vision
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
MedCana has identified Colombia's Antioquia Valley as a perfect location to begin its initial rollout of technology and production
The company is working with five subsidiaries in the area, each of which has three licenses to produce, process and export cannabis
Equally important to MedCana is working closely with the people of the Antioquia Valley and maintaining its commitments to its investors
Cannabis legalization is not exclusive to North America. So far, more than 40 countries have legalized cannabis fully or partially for medical and/or adult use ( ). With its focus on the global horizon,
Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ)
has a vision of building its partner companies into one of the world's most advanced cannabinoid production and processing organizations.
MedCana has taken the first step in achieving that global mission. Recognizing that ideal climate conditions produce a better yield, the company announced that it has“searched the world over, and we believe the Antioquia Valley, near Medellin [Colombia], is the perfect location to begin our initial...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN01082024000224011066ID1108504252
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.