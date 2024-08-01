(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, is participating as an Anchor Organization and panelist at the

2024 Southeastern United States – Canadian Provinces

(“SEUS-CP”) Business Forum. The 2024 SEUS-CP is set to take place August 4-6 in Biloxi, Mississippi; Mississippi is home to Mullen's commercial EV manufacturing. Mullen is a confirmed Anchor Organization at the event alongside other companies. According to the announcement, this year's business forum focuses on Advanced (Aerospace and Electric Vehicle Technologies and Components) and the Blue Economy (Shipbuilding, UAVs, Smart Ports Energy, Innovative Materials, Innovative Technologies & Data Analytics, Fisheries & Aquaculture). The SEUS-CP alliance was established in 2007 to formally advance a common interest in enhancing economic ties between the two regions and is a strategic trade and investment-focused partnership between six southeastern states and six provinces. The alliance meets every year to present clear B2B opportunities for enhanced commercial exchanges, two-way trade and investment, and knowledge sharing between and among member states and provinces.“Mullen has a deep commitment to the Southeast U.S. region with our commercial EV manufacturing located in Tunica, Mississippi, and our participation as an Anchor Organization in this year's SEUS-CP forum underscores our focus on Mississippi,” commented David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.“We look forward to showcasing our innovative lineup of commercial EVs and connecting with industry leaders, potential customers, and strategic partners.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. For more information about the company, visit

