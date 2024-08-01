(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, is reporting on additional results from its program at its Crawford project. The program is targeting the PGM zones that occur along the Crawford Main and East Zone boundaries and within the existing mine plan outlined in the Crawford Nickel Project feasibility study. The report noted that the infill drilling campaign targeted PGM Zones at Crawford with 45 holes intersecting drill intervals of less than 1g/t palladium plus platinum, with results showing 2.19 g/t palladium plus platinum over core length of 76.5 meters in Crawford Main Zone including 3.90 g/t over core length of 13.5 meters. Results from the Crawford East Zone showed 1.15 g/t palladium plus platinum over 38.5 meters, including 2.94 g/t over core length of 4.5 meters. The report noted that these results will be considered in development of a Crawford PGM Zone resource estimate and incorporated into the Crawford nickel mine plan.“We are very pleased with the drilling results of the PGM Zones for both the Crawford Main and East Zones, which occur within the existing feasibility study mine plan for Crawford,” said Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“The opportunity to drill out these zones and to incorporate the findings into a PGM resource estimate have the potential to unlock incremental value from material that was previously unaccounted for, and in fact was treated as waste material within the Crawford feasibility study.”

To view the full release, visit

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNIKF are available in the company's newsroom at

