South Korea Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2024: 5% CAGR Forecast During 2024-2028, With Construction Output To Reach KRW 18,300.2 Billion By 2028
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Prefabricated construction industry Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prefabricated construction industry in South Korea is expected to grow by 5.5% to reach KRW 14,941 billion in 2024. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in South Korea is expected to reach KRW 18,300.2 billion by 2028.
This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry with over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products in South Korea. This is a databook offering, which primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.
Key Features
End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry in South Korea. Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in South Korea. Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron & steel, concrete, glass, and other. Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns & beams, and other.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in South Korea.
With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.
South Korea by Building Construction Sector
Residential Single-Family Multi Family Commercial Office Retail Hospitality Other Institutional Industrial
South Korea by Prefabrication Methods
Panelised construction Modular (Volumetric) construction Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction
South Korea by Prefabricated Material
Aluminium Wood Iron & Steel Concrete Glass Other
South Korea by Prefabricated Product
Building Superstructure Roof Construction Floor Construction Interior Room Modules Exterior Walls Columns & Beams Other
South Korea by Prefabricated Product
Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
South Korea by Prefabrication Construction Sector
Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
