Growth Opportunities In The Global Carbon Credits Market 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Carbon Credits Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Paris Agreement set ambitious targets to progressively reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions based on national plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs). Consequently, carbon pricing and crediting instruments were introduced to reduce global emissions by applying a price to the GHGs emitted by a certain activity, leading to the creation of several systems worldwide based on either carbon taxes or emissions trading systems (ETSs). Apart from governments enforcing these carbon targets through legally binding systems, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their actions, pressing companies to incorporate sustainable practices to maximize profit and sales.

The legal requirement to offset emissions differentiates both segments of the carbon market. While the compliance market is constructed around ETSs and carbon taxes established by government policies, the voluntary market consists of the proactive purchase of carbon credits to reduce a company's or an individual's carbon footprint.

The study analyzes the global carbon credits market from a regional perspective, focusing on the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC), comparing metrics, such as policy development, investment, and funding. A detailed assessment of carbon projects and credits is presented as well, analyzing the market through the lens of the publisher's 6P Framework, covering policies, products, processes, personas, partnerships, and platforms.

Some of the key growth opportunities in the market include carbon insurance, the implementation of blockchain technologies for enhanced transparency, and government-led voluntary carbon markets.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Carbon Insurance for Risk Management

Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain to Achieve Carbon Transparency Growth Opportunity 3: Government-led Voluntary Markets

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Carbon Credits Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Market Type

Segmentation by Region

Compliance Carbon Markets

Voluntary Carbon Markets

Map of Carbon Pricing Instruments

Map of Governmental Carbon Crediting Instruments

Carbon Credit Lifecycle

The 6P Framework for the Future of the ESG, Sustainability, and Circular Economy: A Pathway to Net Zero



Policies



Products



Processes



Personas



Partnerships

Platforms

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Market Type



Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Market Type Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Market Type Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Market Type Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: MEA



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Market Type Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900