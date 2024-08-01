Growth Opportunities In The Global Carbon Credits Market 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Carbon Credits Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Paris Agreement set ambitious targets to progressively reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions based on national plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs). Consequently, carbon pricing and crediting instruments were introduced to reduce global emissions by applying a price to the GHGs emitted by a certain activity, leading to the creation of several systems worldwide based on either carbon taxes or emissions trading systems (ETSs). Apart from governments enforcing these carbon targets through legally binding systems, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their actions, pressing companies to incorporate sustainable practices to maximize profit and sales.
The legal requirement to offset emissions differentiates both segments of the carbon market. While the compliance market is constructed around ETSs and carbon taxes established by government policies, the voluntary market consists of the proactive purchase of carbon credits to reduce a company's or an individual's carbon footprint.
The study analyzes the global carbon credits market from a regional perspective, focusing on the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC), comparing metrics, such as policy development, investment, and funding. A detailed assessment of carbon projects and credits is presented as well, analyzing the market through the lens of the publisher's 6P Framework, covering policies, products, processes, personas, partnerships, and platforms.
Some of the key growth opportunities in the market include carbon insurance, the implementation of blockchain technologies for enhanced transparency, and government-led voluntary carbon markets.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Carbon Insurance for Risk Management Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain to Achieve Carbon Transparency Growth Opportunity 3: Government-led Voluntary Markets
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Carbon Credits Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation by Market Type Segmentation by Region Compliance Carbon Markets Voluntary Carbon Markets Map of Carbon Pricing Instruments Map of Governmental Carbon Crediting Instruments Carbon Credit Lifecycle The 6P Framework for the Future of the ESG, Sustainability, and Circular Economy: A Pathway to Net Zero
Policies Products Processes Personas Partnerships Platforms Key Competitors Growth Metrics Distribution Channels Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraint Analysis Forecast Assumptions Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Market Type Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Market Type Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Market Type Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Market Type Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: MEA
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Market Type Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN01082024004107003653ID1108504200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.