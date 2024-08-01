Gold prices reach 2-week high after Fed indicates interest rate cut in September

(MENAFN) prices reached a two-week high on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated a potential interest rate cut as soon as September. Spot remained steady at USD2,448.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT, following a session high not seen since July 18. This price is just USD35 below the all-time high of USD2,483.60 recorded on July 17, according to a UK news agency. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures climbed by 0.8 percent to USD2,492.50.



Matt Simpson, chief analyst at City Index, noted that gold investors eagerly purchased more following the Fed's implied commencement of a rate-cutting cycle. However, he cautioned that enthusiasts should be wary if gold surpasses USD2,500, given its historical tendency to struggle at maintaining gains beyond this threshold.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated on Wednesday that interest rates might be reduced in September if the U.S. economy continues as anticipated. This brings the central bank closer to concluding its over two-year effort against inflation amidst the ongoing presidential election campaign. Typically, gold, which does not yield interest, rises when interest rates decline.



Attention is now turning to the upcoming U.S. jobs report due on Friday. In other precious metals markets, silver dropped 0.3 percent to USD28.94 per ounce, platinum decreased by 0.3 percent to USD973.65, and palladium remained stable at USD925.16. Additionally, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran early Wednesday morning, an incident that has provoked threats of retaliation from Israel and heightened concerns about a broader conflict in Gaza.

