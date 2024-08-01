August Fuel Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) - The Derivatives Pricing Committee announced on Wednesday an increase in the prices of and diesel for the period from August 1-31.The price of 90-octane gasoline will rise to JD0.920 per liter, up from JD0.900. The price of 95-octane gasoline will increase to JD1.160 per liter, up from JD1.140. Diesel prices will go up to JD0.715 per liter, from JD0.705.The committee decided to maintain the price of at JD0.620 per liter and keep the price of a domestic cylinder (12.5 kg) at JD7.These decisions were made during the committee's monthly meeting, which reviewed global crude oil and derivative prices for July, comparing them to June's figures. The analysis showed an increase in global prices for 90 and 95-octane gasoline and diesel in July.After applying the price equation based on global prices, the committee determined the adjustments: a 20-fils increase per liter for both 90 and 95-octane gasoline and a 10-fils increase per liter for diesel.