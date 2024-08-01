Qatar Condemns Haniyeh's Killing, Calls It A Heinous Crime

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar strongly condemned the assassination of the Head of the Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran, considering it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation, and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.

The of Foreign Affairs stressed in a statement yesterday that the assassination and reckless targeting of civilians will lead the region into chaos and undermine the chances of peace.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance against violence, and criminal acts, including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar, its leadership and people, to the family of the Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas and his personal companion, and the State of Palestine and its people.

MENAFN01082024000067011011ID1108504169