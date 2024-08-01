Immunovia Completes Development Of Its Pancreatic Cancer Detection Test After Substantially Increasing Test Accuracy

On 22 April 2024 , Immunovia announced positive results from the initial model-development study for its next-generation pancreatic cancer detection test. Subsequent efforts to increase test performance have now enhanced test accuracy, substantially improving the sensitivity of the next-generation test to 85% with a specificity of 98% in detecting stage 1 and 2 PDAC.

A sensitivity of 85% means the new test is capable of detecting pancreatic cancer in approximately 6 out of every 7 people with early-stage disease. Specificity of 98% means this new test should return a false positive result just once for every 50 people tested who do not have pancreatic cancer. Test performance was refined by leveraging additional samples with more complete and detailed clinical information and through more sophisticated statistical modeling. Test performance was independently confirmed by ACOMED, a statistical analysis firm with deep expertise in diagnostic studies.

In this study, Immunovia's next-generation test outperformed the sensitivity of CA19-9, a commonly used pancreatic cancer biomarker, by 20 percentage points (85% vs 65%, respectively, p<0.001).

In 294 patients aged 65 years and older, the next-generation test achieved 91% sensitivity and 98% specificity. Results in this group are particularly important since the average age of PDAC diagnosis is near 70 years.

"Results from this study serve as a promising step that a simple blood test may detect pancreatic cancer early in at-risk patients who have limited early detection options," said Randall Brand, MD, gastroenterologist, professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and director of the UPMC GI Malignancy Early Detection, Diagnosis and Prevention Program. Dr. Brand was an advisor on the study.

"We have now completed research and development efforts for our next-generation test and are thrilled with the accuracy of the test," said Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia. "This is a critical milestone for the company. Our next-generation test shows tremendous promise for improving pancreatic cancer surveillance with a highly accurate, convenient and affordable test. We are very optimistic about the clinical impact of the test when we launch in the U.S. in 2025."

The model development study included 624 patient samples from 13 different clinical sites. 129 samples were from patients with stage 1 or 2 PDAC and 495 control samples came predominantly from people at high-risk for hereditary and/or familial pancreatic cancer, and also included people with pancreatic cysts, diabetics, and healthy individuals.

The Company will submit these results shortly for peer-reviewed publication as well as for presentation at medical conferences. A large, independent clinical validation study will be conducted in the fourth quarter of 2024 to confirm the accuracy of the Immunovia test in a larger set of patient samples. Immunovia remains on track to launch the new test in the United States in 2025.

