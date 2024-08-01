(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Terrill Allison Launches Booty Builder Boot Camp in Fayetteville, NC

Terrill Allison, known for his dynamic personality & effective training programs, recently showcased his expertise on the popular BET show "Ms. Pat Settles It,"

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- enthusiast and local celebrity Terrill Allison is excited to announce the launch of his new program, the "Booty Builder Boot Camp." Starting August 5, 2024, the boot camp will be held at World Gym, located at 504 N. McPherson Church Rd., Fayetteville, NC.Designed for individuals looking to sculpt and strengthen their glutes, the Booty Builder Boot Camp offers a rigorous and focused 90-day training regimen. Participants can choose to attend classes either from 9:00AM to 10AM Tuesday and Thursday or from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday and Wednesday, catering to both early risers and those who prefer afternoon workouts.Terrill Allison, known for his dynamic personality and effective training programs, recently showcased his expertise on the popular BET show "Ms. Pat Settles It," where his impressive physique, particularly his well-sculpted booty, garnered significant attention.Enrollment for the Booty Builder Boot Camp is open, and interested parties are encouraged to sign up quickly as spaces are limited. Terrill Allison is available to answer any questions regarding the boot camp and can be reached at (910) 476-4064.Join Terrill Allison at World Gym and start your journey to building a stronger, more sculpted booty today!Contact:Terrill AllisonPhone: (910) 476-4064Booty Builder Boot CampWorld Gym504 N. McPherson Church Rd.Fayetteville, NC 28303

