Combatting Nutrition Security Gaps Through Employee Volunteerism

(MENAFN- 3BL) Before a person can even begin thinking about their journey, they must first have access to essential needs like nutritious, filling meals.

Unfortunately, far too many people around the globe are struggling with nutrition security-around 2.4 billion people or just under 30% of the global population.1 Starting on their journey to financial security-through education, skills development, and joining the workforce-may be out of reach until they can meet this fundamental need.

That's why, in 2023, Principal® Foundation and Principal® Community Relations launched a global series of employee volunteer events in partnership with World Central Kitchen (WCK), a Foundation grantee that provides meals in response to crises around the world.

The impact of climate change on nutrition security and the economy

With predictions of continued climate change and extreme weather events, people's ability to meet basic needs, such as food and shelter, will continue to be challenged.

A recent analysis (PDF) from Principal Asset ManagementSM, in association with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), took a fresh look at different climate change scenarios-and the impact on global food production. The findings: As global warming increases, agricultural yields are falling exponentially, having a profound impact on food security. This, in turn, has significant implications for global productivity (measured in terms of gross domestic product per capita and labor productivity) and on inflation.

This makes our partnership with World Central Kitchen more imperative. Grant money helps the organization respond to climate- and human-related disasters around the world with fresh, nutritious food that's culturally appropriate and comforting.

“Our work strives to strengthen communities and pave pathways to financial security,” says Jo Christine Miles, director of Principal Foundation and Community Relations.“When someone does not have their essential needs met, or suffers due to a disaster or crisis, they do not have the capacity to pursue financial security on their terms. Through these volunteer actions, we have helped people meet some of their essential needs, and by doing so, help support their financial security journeys.”

Connecting our employees to our mission

Our employees are equally passionate about our mission and are eager to volunteer their time. Knowing where, when, and how to make an impact shouldn't be a hurdle for them. Principal Community Relations works hard to remove any barriers-financial, time, accessibility-for employees to give back to their communities.

In 2023, Principal Foundation and Community Relations selected three locations where our employees work and live, partnering with both WCK and local organizations to identify populations in need. Employees were then given a chance to make a tangible impact on nutrition security in their communities.

Impact by the numbers

City: Charlotte

Meals Packaged: 1,300

People served: 1,300 students

City: Manila

Meals Packaged: 2,000

People served: 2,000 families of 4 for 2 weeks

City: São Paulo

Meals Packaged: 700

People served: 700 families of 4 for 2 weeks

The first of these was Charlotte, North Carolina, where a small but mighty group of employees packaged meals for local after school programs.

We then took our impact international with an event in Manila, Philippines. Over 100 employees packaged meals for students in need to share with their families at a local elementary school. The meal kits were full of ingredients and flavors familiar to these families such as mung beans, white rice, fish sauce, and various spices.

Most recently, 75 employees and their family members sang, danced, and laughed as they packaged delicious meal kits comprised of rice, beans, oil, flour, corn, pasta, sauce, and guava paste (recipe cards written in Portuguese included). A local nonprofit, Caça-Fome , distributed the kits to 700 families in the favelas of São Paulo, Brazil.

“The joy and generosity of the community was on full display,” says Mackenzie Sheehan, a senior program associate for Principal Foundation and Community Relations who helped lead the event. "I was very heartened to see the selfless actions from our global colleagues, not only from their physical labor but also from their willingness to learn more about the connection between financial security and nutrition security."

Explore how Principal and Principal Foundation make an impact around the globe at principal/sustainability .

