Nielsen's 2024 ESG Report: Building A Healthy And Resilient Business And Communities Through Responsible And Inclusive Practices

Today Nielsen released its 2024 Nielsen ESG Report , an annual report on the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, approach and performance across six key areas: people; business inclusion, impact and belonging; environment; communities; data privacy and security; and governance. This report is part of Nielsen's mission to power a better future for all people by championing transparency, integrity, sustainability and equity, as well as helping its clients and communities thrive through change.

“As the media ecosystem continues to shift, Nielsen's innovative audience measurement, built on responsible, sustainable practices, plays a critical role in building trust and ensuring transparency for all participants in the marketplace,” said Karthik Rao, CEO, Nielsen.

Read the report to learn more about Nielsen's progress on its 2024 ESG goals, including:



Donated over $43 million dollars in pro bono value of data, solutions and talent across 2022 and 2023 to help address critical social and environmental challenges

Brought efficiencies in energy use by reducing our on-premise physical server footprint to 8.7% of Nielsen's overall physical server footprint, a 91.3% reduction compared to the 2021 baseline

Reached $3.4 million in grantmaking from the Nielsen Foundation to nonprofit organizations in 2022 and 2023 Reached nearly 40% of women in Nielsen's global leadership roles

Additional highlights of the past year also include:



Supported employee career leadership development through programs including Diverse Leadership Network (DLN) and Get Ready for Opportunities at Work (GROW), which have expanded to become global programs

Continued the Diverse Intelligence Series with new reports and insights

Produced a report on climate change coverage in local extreme weather reporting with Climate Central, through our pro bono Data for Good® program

Updated Nielsen's Supplier Code of Conduct in December 2023, which sets out the general requirements applicable to any supplier who provides goods or services to Nielsen

Galvanized more than 2,260 employees volunteer during Nielsen Global Impact Day in October 2023, across 39 countries, collectively logging over 10,000 volunteer hours Earned a silver rating from the 2024 EcoVadis assessment, achieved by approximately the top 15% of companies assessed

Nielsen's ESG report also provides an appendix with quantitative data and information aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

