Global Collaboration: Strengthening International Paper's Supplier Network

Our global is made up of more than 30,000 suppliers. Our suppliers' contribution is pivotal to our business success and the implementation of our Vision 2030 goals. We actively seek to work with suppliers who share our core values and commitment to ethical conduct. At International Paper, we hold our suppliers to high standards. We anticipate that the products and services they provide will be competitive, sustainable and meet our stakeholders' expectations. To this end, we have built our Third Party Code of Conduct into contractual agreements. This document sets out our expectations regarding workplace standards and business practices of our suppliers, along with their affiliates and others who are within their supply chain. 87% of our spend in 2023 was covered by the ThirdParty Code of Conduct or a supplier's own substantially similar code. We also screen potential suppliers for a wide variety of risks, including corruption risks.

Building a diverse network of suppliers

A diverse supplier base is an integral part of our supply chain, not only for what we procure but also in how we collaborate to bring innovative ideas to the table. Having a broad and diverse supplier base helps us meet our stakeholders' evolving needs. It also enables us to champion equitable and resilient communities as we work to reach our target of improving the lives of 100 million people in the places where we do business.

Our Supplier Diversity program strives to develop, cultivate and promote diverse businesses while providing the highest quality materials and services at a competitive total cost. The program has three strands: identifying new diverse suppliers, building their capacity and serving diverse communities. To be eligible to be classified as a diverse supplier, suppliers must possess a valid certificate demonstrating that they are at least 51% owned, operated, managed and controlled by an individual or individuals in at least one of the following categories:



Minority-owned business enterprise

Woman-owned business enterprise

Disability-owned business enterprise

Small business enterprise

Veteran-owned business enterprise

Hub-zone business enterprise Lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgendered owned business enterprise

We nurture mutually beneficial relationships with these diverse suppliers at industry gatherings and other events. Once onboarded with IP, diverse suppliers can also register to join a database that is shared with other companies and customers, allowing them to access further opportunities for growth.

