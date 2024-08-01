DAMREV Partners With Doublejack To Revolutionize Igaming Blockchain Tokenization Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnering to explore blockchain tokenization, aiming to expand digital and insurance with innovative solutions.

- Duane Herholdt, CEO of DAMREVCAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DAMREV and doublejack are exploring a partnership to tokenize iGaming assets. This initiative is poised to lead to full-fledged digital banking and insurance solutions, incorporating ISO 20022 compliant wallets and precious metal-backed tokens, aligning with the global trend towards setting a gold standard.DAMREV, a leading Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization company, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with doublejack, a fast-growing and popular iGaming and AI-powered SaaS performance marketing platform, operating in over 190 countries to date. This groundbreaking initiative aims to revolutionize the iGaming industry through blockchain tokenization, creating new investment opportunities and driving significant growth.doublejack's unparalleled SaaS performance marketing technology platform provides lifetime follower targeting, identification, exciting engagement, multiplication, and exclusive and compounding monetization in a legally safe environment for sports teams with large audiences. Contrary to any other existing income streams of the teams, the follower monetization program is fully pandemic and economic crisis-proof.doublejack shares up to 75% of its revenue with partnered sports teams for a lifetime, allowing fully democratized access to the growing trillion-dollar industry of iGaming in a globalized world, where only a third of its population is iGaming banked so far.doublejack actively and voluntarily cares for responsible gaming far beyond legal requirements.Until now, sports teams have been separated from their social media audience by alternating algorithms of social platforms. All their current followers belong to various social media platforms and mostly follow multiple clubs. With doublejack, all partnered sports teams exclusively own their social media followers for the first time, subsequently considering them as high-value assets on their teams' balance sheets.The tokenization of doublejack by DAMREV aims to raise funds for partnership and sponsorship opportunities with various top sporting teams in football and other sports, as well as to expand doublejack's offerings into a holistic digital banking solution. This solution will utilize digital wallets and debit cards linked to users' portfolios, further enhancing the platform's capabilities. The integration of these advanced financial tools will provide doublejack users with seamless, secure, and efficient ways to manage their winnings and commissions and real-time cross-border transactions. Users will benefit from greater financial flexibility and security, enjoying the convenience of having their gaming assets integrated into a comprehensive digital banking system while receiving instant payouts the moment winnings or commissions happen. Further fintech modules, such as their own insurance products which naturally complement banking, are already in the development stage."We are excited to partner with doublejack to bring the advantages of blockchain technology to the iGaming industry in an already successful global business case," said Duane Herholdt, CEO of DAMREV. "Our goal is to empower a diverse group of investors and drive sustainable economic growth through this innovative approach, while also supporting major sporting teams and expanding digital banking solutions."doublejack will be introducing an innovative digital currency designed to transform the entire online gaming landscape and being the core for its real-time cross-border payments solution in all existing FIAT and cryptocurrencies based on the business or private users' particular individual requirements. There will be a limited supply, ensuring exclusivity and strong potential for value appreciation. Part of the tokens will be backed by precious metals, adding a tangible asset base to the digital currency, making it digital money in its most recognized sense and quite literally setting a new gold standard. This combination creates a compelling value proposition for investors. As a doublejack token holder, investors will be part of a dynamic ecosystem where the odds are always in their favor, gaining access to a robust and forward-looking financial instrument within one of the fastest-growing companies in performance marketing.DAMREV will also provide doublejack with ISO 20022 compliant non-custodial wallets for their user base to further enhance real-time payouts and the flow of funds. Additionally, there will be a unique token design mechanism incorporated where a portion of the tokens are backed by tangible assets like precious metals. The details of this will be finalized with strategic partners over the coming weeks.“We are thrilled to partner with doublejack, harnessing blockchain to revolutionize iGaming and digital banking in its most obvious combination. This initiative will drive unprecedented growth and offer exclusive investment opportunities.” – Duane Herholdt, CEO of DAMREV.doublejack is known for its strategic significance and market presence in the iGaming and performance marketing industry. By partnering with DAMREV, doublejack aims to increase operational efficiency and funding opportunities, benefiting both the company and the broader investment community by expanding the services of an already successful business. The project's implementation will involve collaboration with leading industry stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of tokenization extend to all participants.Expansion and Innovation: DAMREV's Growing Influence:DAMREV's expansion of its blockchain-based asset tokenization services further demonstrates the company's commitment to inclusivity and efficiency. With these advancements, DAMREV is positioning itself to become the largest digital asset marketplace in Africa.The expansion includes an array of new assets now available for tokenization, such as gemstones, commodities, and real estate, leveraging the Stellar blockchain's high-performance capabilities for enhanced service efficiency and interoperability. This development aligns with DAMREV's adherence to the ISO 20022 standard, ensuring secure, transparent, and seamless transactions."At DAMREV, we are not just observing the future of asset management - we are actively shaping it,” said Herholdt.“Our expanded tokenization services, powered by Stellar's blockchain, are set to redefine accessibility and efficiency in the global asset market. This is a leap towards democratizing investment opportunities, aligning with our vision of a more inclusive financial world."Recognition & Future Projects:DAMREV stands out in the fintech arena, recently honored as the Best African Business Tokenization Company of 2023 and the recipient of the prestigious Innovation & Excellence Award 2024 for Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Company of the Year in South Africa. These accolades underscore DAMREV's substantial contribution to Africa's economic progress and its dedication to driving sustainable growth through cutting-edge financial technologies.Currently, DAMREV is initiating ambitious projects in Africa and globally, including the tokenization of diverse commodities and real estate. These ventures reflect DAMREV's commitment to fortifying African economies. By creating a tokenized framework for these essential assets, DAMREV is poised to transform their market's transparency and efficiency, thereby paving new paths for investment and regional economic stability.Strategic Focus & Financial Inclusion:DAMREV's strategic emphasis on select sectors and asset classes showcases its commitment to pioneering in the digital asset management arena, coupled with a relentless pursuit of innovation through research and development (R&D). By aligning its expertise and technological capabilities with the unique demands of various industries, DAMREV not only fortifies its standing but also pushes the envelope of what's possible in the realm of digital assets.Financial inclusion is a cornerstone of DAMREV's mission. By democratizing access to investment opportunities through tokenization, DAMREV empowers individuals and businesses across Africa and beyond. This approach fosters a more inclusive financial ecosystem, providing unprecedented access to valuable assets for a broader range of investors.At DAMREV, collaboration with a network of trusted partners is integral to the company's pursuit of excellence. These partnerships help provide secure, transparent, and efficient tokenization solutions to clients worldwide. Together, DAMREV and its partners are shaping the future of asset management.About DAMREV:DAMREV is the leading Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization company, specializing in transforming traditional assets into digital tokens using the Stellar Blockchain. As a forefront FinTech service provider, DAMREV focuses on ISO 20022 Blockchain Tokenization and Smart Contract Development. The company excels in Security Token Offerings (STOs), bridging the gap between conventional industries and cutting-edge technology. Media Contact:
Duane Herholdt
Email: ...
Website:

