Woo Innovation Hub And Bubbly Finance Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize The Pre-Market

Innovation Hub, an ecosystem encompassing a range of aligned products such as the WOOFi protocol and WOO X , a leading global centralized exchange, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Bubbly Finance . This collaboration aims to bring groundbreaking solutions to the pre-market, a $10 billion daily volume that currently lacks adequate infrastructure.



Bubbly Finance, aspiring to become the Uniswap of the pre-market, is set to introduce innovative trading solutions starting with points and pre-launch tokens. Their vision includes expanding to encompass Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs) and vesting tokens. Despite the popularity of points issued by existing projects, their lack of extra yields and liquidity has limited user adoption. Bubbly Finance intends to address these challenges by enhancing the overall crypto industry experience with new opportunities for points farming and liquidity.

Pre-market assets, essentially a form of deliverable futures, will be transformed by Bubbly Finance's innovative Market Liquidity Margin Maker (MLMM). This system combines the Concentrated Liquidity Market Maker (CLMM) with the concept of margin from traditional futures markets to create a pre-market Automated Market Maker (AMM). This hybrid approach aims to provide a simple and timely trading experience, improved liquidity and volume, and clear price discovery through physical delivery.

The WOO Innovation Hub will support Bubbly Finance in their development by leveraging its extensive ecosystem and technical expertise to provide critical infrastructure, resources, and guidance needed for Bubbly's growth. By fostering a collaborative environment, the WOO Innovation Hub aims to ensure that Bubbly Finance can effectively navigate the challenges of scaling their innovative pre-market solutions, ultimately enhancing the liquidity and accessibility of pre-market assets.

Luke Guo, Bubbly Finance Co-founders, commented: “We're thrilled to have the support of the WOO Innovation Hub! With their strong partnerships, vast connections, and hands-on assistance, we're confident in our collaboration. Plus, with WOO's spot and derivative CEX and DEX, Bubbly's pre-market AMM DEX will perfectly complement and synergize with WOO, bringing even more value to both our users and businesses."

Abby Huang, Woo Innovation Hub Lead, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Bubbly Finance to our ecosystem. Their innovative approach to pre-market trading aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions in the blockchain space. This partnership will pave the way for more efficient and user-friendly decentralized solutions, benefiting both WOO and Bubbly Finance users."

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) with over $42B in cumulative trading volume and more than 250k monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and offers a diverse range of products, including earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi, WOO, can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

About Bubbly Finance

Bubbly Finance is an innovative AMM-based pre-market DEX, pioneering a new era in trading pre-market assets such as points, pre-launch tokens, vesting tokens, and SAFTs. By leveraging a cutting-edge AMM model, Bubbly Finance provides a seamless trading experience akin to Uniswap but tailored for assets with physical deliveries, setting a new standard in futures trading protocols.

Disclaimer

The content above is for informational sharing purposes only and does not constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation. Any investment decisions made based on this content are undertaken at the individual's own risk. The partnership between WOO Innovation Hub and Bubbly does not imply financial advice, token listing or endorsement of any products or services. All business risks related to the cooperation are borne by the respective parties involved.