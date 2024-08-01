عربي


Skin Care Tips: 7 Ways How Stress Impacts Skin

8/1/2024 3:29:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Stress affects more than just mental health; it can significantly impact your skin. When the body is under stress, it releases hormones like cortisol that can disrupt the skin's natural balance. This can lead to various skin issues, from premature aging to breakouts. Understanding these effects can help you manage your stress and maintain healthy skin

Stress impacts more than mental well-being; it affects skin too. Elevated cortisol levels due to stress can disrupt skin balance, leading to issues like breakouts, premature aging

Acne Breakouts

Stress triggers release of cortisol, increases oil production, clogs pores, leading to acne. Persistent stress can exacerbate this condition, causing breakouts, inflammation

Premature Aging

Chronic stress accelerates breakdown of collagen, elastin, essential proteins for skin elasticity. This results in early appearance of wrinkles, fine lines giving aged look

Dryness and Sensitivity

Stress impairs the skin's barrier function, leading to moisture loss and dryness. This can make the skin more sensitive, leading to irritation, redness, and discomfort

Eczema Flare-Ups

For those prone to eczema, stress can trigger flare-ups by weakening the skin barrier and increasing inflammation. This results in itchy, red, and inflamed patches on the skin

Psoriasis Exacerbation

Stress can worsen psoriasis symptoms by triggering flare-ups. It contributes to immune system's overactivity, accelerating production of skin cells and causing scaly, red patches

Increased Oil Production

High stress levels elevate cortisol, which stimulates sebaceous glands to produce more oil. This excess oil can lead to greasy skin, exacerbate conditions like acne

Dark Circles and Puffy Eyes

Stress can disrupt sleep patterns and increase cortisol levels, leading to dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. This occurs due to poor sleep quality and fluid retention

