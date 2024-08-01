عربي


Sri Lankan Navy Ship Collides With Indian Fishing Boat Near Katchatheevu Island, 1 Fisherman Dead

Sri Lankan Navy Ship Collides With Indian Fishing Boat Near Katchatheevu Island, 1 Fisherman Dead


8/1/2024 3:28:49 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 1 dead in collision between Sri Lankan naval vessel and Indian fishing boat near Katchatheevu Island.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Live Mint

