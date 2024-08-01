Harvia will publish its half-year report for January–June 2024 on Thursday, 8 August 2024 at around 9:00 a.m. EEST

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Plc press release 1 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EEST





Harvia will publish its half-year report for the period of January−June 2024 on Thursday, 8 August 2024 at around 9:00 a.m. Finnish time. The release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at .

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and on 8 August 2024 at 11:30 a.m. EEST. The conference will be held in English. Harvia's CEO Matias Järnefelt and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at .

A recording of the webcast will be available later on the company's website at .

For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ... , tel. +358 40 5050 440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

