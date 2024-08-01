Bounteous x Accolite and nokia sign agreement to boost Network API use-case development leveraging 5G capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Bounteous x Accolite and sign agreement to boost API use-case development leveraging 5G capabilities



Bounteous x Accolite, headquartered in the US with offices in Europe, North America, and Asia, will utilize Nokia's Network as Code with developer portal, starting with its European entity. The two companies will initially focus on use cases in areas of care, gaming, and utilities.

1 August 2024

Espoo, Finland – Bounteous x Accolite , a global digital transformation services consultancy, has signed an agreement to utilize Nokia's Network as Code platform with developer portal, with the aim of creating new use cases in areas like health care and gaming that harness 5G network capabilities.

The agreement further expands the API ecosystem that Nokia is building with operators, systems integrators, software developers, and hyperscalers around the world to tap network capabilities and monetize network assets through the creation of new use cases for consumer, enterprise, and industrial customers.

The Network as Code platform brings those parties together into a unified ecosystem, which simplifies network complexities by abstracting them and exposing developer-friendly interfaces. These interfaces enable developers to deploy applications seamlessly across multiple public and private networks.

Using the platform, Bounteous x Accolite developers will gain access to operator networks via Software Development Kits (SDK); network API documentation; a 'sandbox' to create software code for use case simulation and testing; and code 'snippets' that can be included in new applications. Those tools allow developers to leverage network capabilities, like quality of service (QoS) on demand, and create new use cases and value for their customers.

Bounteous x Accolite and Nokia are initially focusing on enabling health care applications that allow patients and hospitals, for example, to track ambulance location to accelerate response times in emergency situations. Bounteous x Accolite works across a range of industries, including telecommunications and media, health care, financial services, and media, to strengthen customer online experiences with greater product offerings and service delivery.

Since its launch almost one year ago, Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 17 network operators and ecosystem partners in Europe, North and South America, and Asia to use the Network as Code platform.

Sanjeev Kumar, General Manager Telecom & Media, at Bounteous x Accolite said: “We are very pleased to start this journey with Nokia and to seize the growing opportunity of helping operators deliver greater value from their networks and Nokia's Network as Code platform. This agreement is a testament to Bounteous x Accolite's ongoing commitment to deliver the best digital experiences to customers through our engineering capabilities and partnership with innovative companies.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia said: “We are thrilled to bring Bounteous x Accolite into the growing ecosystem of partners utilizing network APIs. With its advanced technology solutions and developer capabilities, Bounteous x Accolite is well-placed to tap the valuable capabilities that 5G and 4G networks offer and create new forms of value for its customers.”

