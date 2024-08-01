Childcare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course On Developmental Domains In Early Childhood Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the completion of this course, teachers should be better prepared to support the development of the children in their care.

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI891: Developmental Domains in Early Childhood Development , as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users August 1-31, 2024.

Early childhood professionals need to understand basic facts and theories about child development to plan a developmentally appropriate curriculum. Throughout life, the human body develops and changes in several areas. These areas are known as developmental domains. It is also critical to understand that every child is an individual, and every individual develops at their own pace. Nevertheless, it is possible to identify a general sequence or stages that follow from one to the next. For instance, infants typically learn to roll over, then crawl, and then walk.

Throughout the course, educators have an opportunity to explore some of the foundational elements of early childhood development across several learning domains. It is important for early childhood educators to understand the nature of child development and also recognize that children develop at their own pace. There are important things that caregivers can do, such as ensuring quality interactions and supporting children as they practice new skills. With the completion of this course, teachers should be better prepared to support the development of the children in their care.

“Benefits of this course for ECE professionals include familiarization with the complexity of human development, the concept of developmental domains, and the range of individual differences that can be expected, resulting in improved quality of child care,” says Dr. Chrystine Mitchell, Director, Early Childhood Education Operations.

CCEI891: Developmental Domains in Early Childhood Development is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account . Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment .

ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI) provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. CCEI offers 200+ online child care training courses in English and Spanish to meet licensing, recognition program and Head Start requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, an approved partner of the Council for Professional Recognition, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). For more information, visit: cceionline.com .

