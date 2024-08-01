National CACFP Sponsors Association Recognized As Myplate Gold Champion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, on July 18th, The National CACFP Sponsors Association's (NCA) Director of Policy and Partnerships, Alexia Thex, attended the MyPlate National Convening where NCA was recognized as a MyPlate Gold Champion.“NCA is thrilled to support MyPlate at the highest level. The CACFP meal pattern is rooted in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and our network of caregivers and the families they serve benefit from the numerous resources MyPlate develops. Attending this event was energizing, being able to network with other strategic partners and learning all the good work being done across the nation.”MyPlate was launched in 2011 by the United States Department of Agriculture as a nutrition guide based on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs). The MyPlate symbol is a simple visual reminder to choose a variety of foods throughout the day and throughout the week. It represents what and how much to eat from each of the food groups over the course of the day, whether you eat on a plate, from a bowl, or another way.The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is a National Strategic Partner of MyPlate, joining 146 other national organizations in promoting and disseminating nutrition content that aligns with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.NCA achieved the gold level of partner recognition by contributing to the MyPlate Partner Subgroup for Kids & Teens where partners and MyPlate staff come together to develop resources that promote MyPlate to children. NCA has also developed MyPlate-aligned materials outside of the subgroup that are shared as Partner Resources by MyPlate. NCA also regularly disseminates MyPlate materials and messaging to over 130,000 operators and stakeholders of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), generating over 400,000 impressions for MyPlate in Fiscal Year 2024 to date.Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Our core mission is to provide advocacy, education and resources for everyone involved in administering, operating and participating in USDA's child nutrition programs. Our overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

