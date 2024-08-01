(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Leader for All: The Honourable Mr. John Ajaka Appointed Chairman of My Guardian Group

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRAILIA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Guardian, your FIRST choice for Aged & Disability Care, is excited to embark on a new chapter by appointing the Hon. John Ajaka as Chairman.Mr. Ajaka, a former for Ageing, Disability Services, Multicuralism, Youth and Volunteering, brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and compassion to our organisation, perfectly aligning with our core values. This decision is set to rock the Aged & Disability Care industry as Mr Ajaka will take My Guardian to new heights, pursuing excellence in care with his leadership.Inspiring LeadershipJohn's appointment is nothing short of extraordinary and he is celebrated for his unwavering dedication and impactful leadership on the lives of the people he serves. As a respected role model on both sides of politics, his pivotal role in the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) across NSW ensured more choice and control for people with disabilities. He is the former Chair of the Sydney Health District, Chair of the NSWRL Foundation, Director of NSW Wheelchair Rugby League, and also previously served as a councillor with Rockdale Council. Additionally, he championed the Disability Inclusion Act 2014, making services more accessible and communities more inclusive.What the Future HoldsJohn's philosophy of "doing unto others as you would have them do unto you" embodies the spirit of My Guardian, inspiring our philosophy of a lifelong vocation for serving others with a heart, transforming lives with unparalleled care. His extensive background in law, community service, and leadership will demonstrate his commitment to justice, fairness, and compassion to our mission. John's move to My Guardian is driven by a deep-seated commitment to enhancing the lives of the vulnerable, ensuring that his legacy of compassionate service continues past politics, to flourish in a new, equally important industry. This exciting change promises a future of innovative, quality care for the community through his inspiring leadership.A Visionary MarriageIn an inspiring discussion, John with the Board of Directors and My Guardian founders Jad Haber and Diala Azzi, rejoiced in the beauty of this new corporate marriage, engaging in discussions of the future of My Guardian and the exciting opportunities this appointment holds for the greater community. "I always knew I wanted to go back to my roots and connect with a place that does great things with a heart," said Mr. Ajaka. "My Guardian embodies this spirit, and I am excited to be part of this journey to provide exceptional care to our community."Together, with John's leadership, we will strive to continue being the industry leaders in care, ensuring your well-being remains central to our heart.Welcome to a new era of care, with John Ajaka and My Guardian.---Media ContactAnthony AMy Guardian...(02 9336 7555)

Anthony Azzi

My Guardian

+61 426 484 752

email us here