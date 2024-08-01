Falling Debris From Downed Russian Drone Injured Two People In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the second night in a row, the Russian has been attacking the Kyiv region with combat drones. The air defense forces shot down all enemy drones, but the falling debris damaged two private houses and two people.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"For the second night in a row, the enemy has been attacking our region with combat drones. Air defense forces were activated in the region. All enemy targets were shot down. Unfortunately, two people were injured by the falling debris from the destroyed drones," the post reads.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital and are being provided with all necessary medical care.

As of 08:00, according to the RMA, two private houses in one of the settlements of the region sustained damage. The roofs of the buildings were damaged, the facades were cut, and windows and doors were smashed.

Operational teams are working at the sites where the debris fell. The process of gathering and recording information about the consequences of the nighttime attack is ongoing.

On its Facebook page, the Kyiv region's police posted photos showing the consequences of the attack by Russian drones. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of August 1, an air raid alert was declared in the Kyiv region. The air defense forces were operating.