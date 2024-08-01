Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Announces Early Bird Offer For Winter Arrivals In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exclusive Early Bird Offer for Luxurious Stays Across Premier Sri Lankan Destinations by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts announces an exclusive early bird offer for the upcoming winter season. This offer is available for advance bookings at the following Sri Lankan resort properties: Cinnamon Bentota Beach, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, and Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon. This aims to provide travellers with the opportunity to experience Sri Lanka's diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage at a significant discount.Diverse Experiences Across Sri LankaSri Lanka, known for its rich diversity, offers experiences ranging from tranquil beaches and lush jungles to historic cities. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts provides curated experiences designed to highlight this diversity. Guests can relax on the beaches of Beruwala, explore the wild landscapes of Yala, or immerse in the historical atmosphere of Kandy, with each property offering a unique and memorable stay.Excursions Highlighting Natural Beauty and Cultural HeritageSri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts offers a variety of excursions that showcase Sri Lanka's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Guests can embark on safaris in Yala National Park to see elephants, leopards, and diverse bird species, or witness the largest elephant gathering in Asia at Habarana. Other activities include diving in the waters of Hikkaduwa, Beruwala, and Bentota to explore coral reefs and marine life, and visiting ancient ruins and temples in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Dambulla, and Kandy.Gourmet Dining and Culinary HeritageCinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts features dining experiences that blend local and international cuisines. Chefs utilize fresh local ingredients to create dishes that reflect the culinary heritage of Sri Lanka. Properties such as Cinnamon Bentota Beach, Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, and Cinnamon Wild Yala offer dining options that include fresh seafood, beachfront meals, and themed dining nights celebrating Sri Lankan cuisine.Luxurious Amenities for Comfort and RelaxationCinnamon Hotels & Resorts ensures comfort and luxury through well-appointed rooms and suites with views of the ocean, jungle, or mountains. Spas offering traditional Ayurvedic & Balinese treatments, as well as modern recreational facilities like pools and fitness centers, are available at the properties, designed to provide a relaxing and rejuvenating stay.Early Bird Offer DetailsThe early bird offer allows guests to secure a stay at selected Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts properties at a discounted rate via and bookings must be made before August 10, 2024, for stays in November and December 2024. This offer is ideal for romantic getaways, family vacations, or solo retreats, providing an opportunity to explore the beauty and culture of Sri Lanka.

