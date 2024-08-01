Not Correct, Says K’Taka Minister On Show Cause Notice To CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Karnataka Priyank Kharge said on Thursday that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to issue a show cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam was not incorrect.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Home Minister G. Parameshwara here, Kharge said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had received the show cause notice and would provide an appropriate response to it.

When asked about CM Siddaramaiah holding a meeting with his close associates, Minister Kharge stated that it was natural for CM Siddaramaiah to discuss the matter with his cabinet colleagues and others to gather suggestions.

"The notice was issued to CM Siddaramaiah without prior information, which he deemed an incorrect measure. CM Siddaramaiah had already provided sufficient information to the Governor and submitted relevant documents. Despite this, the show cause notice was issued. If this is the case, from where is the script coming to initiate action against CM Siddaramaiah?” Kharge said.

According to sources, the Governor is likely to grant sanction for prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah based on a MUDA land scam-related complaint by social activist T.J. Abraham.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah organised a breakfast meeting at his residence in Bengaluru for his cabinet colleagues, and will also chair a cabinet meeting. Sources said that the cabinet is likely to pass a one-line resolution against the Governor.