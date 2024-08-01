Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Thursday to the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, on her country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished her good health and well-being. (pickup previous)
