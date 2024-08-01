Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations on Thursday to the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, on her country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished her good and well-being. (pickup previous) dss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.