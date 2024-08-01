Shawbrook To Leverage Ncino To Automate Complex Lending Processes And Optimise Client Portfolios To Achieve Faster Time To Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UK specialist to eliminate disparate systems in order to reduce risk, achieve data lineage and consistency and enhance credit risk management

LONDON, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud for the global services industry, today announced that Shawbrook has chosen nCino to help automate its loan origination processes, while expanding portfolio management capabilities through nCino's cloud-based . With nCino's intelligent solutions, Shawbrook's team will be able to more efficiently complete routine tasks, allowing for more focus on delivering impactful services to the SME market it serves.



Shawbrook, a UK-based specialist bank, is dedicated to delivering premium experiences that clients value. As Shawbrook experienced significant growth, the need for increased speed to market became evident. When considering the approach to evolving its technology stack, Shawbrook saw an opportunity to partner, instead of building a solution in-house. By investing in nCino's out-of-the-box solution, Shawbrook gained a flexible and agile platform that will allow it to react quickly to market demands.

With nCino, Shawbrook will consolidate multiple processes into an end-to-end experience that reduces data inconsistency risks and provides greater flexibility as the organization matures its IT infrastructure and improves time to value for clients. In addition, Shawbrook will be implementing nCino's Automated Spreading Solution that is powered by nIQ, nCino's tool for artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics. The Automated Spreading Solution reduces the time it takes to spread financials and will enable portfolio growth by empowering Shawbrook with automated insights for improving the speed and quality of credit decisions.

“Our 'best of both' strategy combines our deep human expertise with best-in-class technology,” said Russ Thornton, Chief Technology Officer, Shawbrook.“The partnership with nCino and the implementation of their platform will drive a much better experience for our SME customers as well as, and really importantly, our colleague experience through process automation and intuitive user interfaces giving them easy access to the data they need to service customers.”

Neil Rudge, Chief Banking Officer, Commercial, said,“Over the past few years, we have significantly expanded the number of markets we operate in, as well as the size and value of our client portfolios. Implementing the nCino software will enable us to further enhance our exceptional client franchise with a modern, robust, and sustainable origination and servicing platform.”

“Shawbrook has a reputation for challenging traditional banking models and methods and are providing innovative services to an underserved market,” said Charlie McIver, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino.“We're excited to be Shawbrook's chosen technology partner as they continue to transform their services to meet the evolving needs of their clients and establish themselves as a leader in this space.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit .

About Shawbrook Bank Limited

Shawbrook provides finance to a wide range of customers who value the premium experience, flexibility and certainty we deliver. We are a purpose-led organisation, with a focus on delivering long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders.

We have a diversified offering, with our innovative lending propositions tailored to meet specific customer needs in carefully selected markets across SME, Real Estate and Personal. Our innovative and specialist lending products range from complex structured credit facilities for growth-focused businesses to mortgages for professional landlords and property investors, as well as simple loans for consumers delivered digitally. We fuel our lending through customer deposits, which we attract by delivering a premium experience, choice and consistently great value to smart savers.

Shawbrook Bank Limited is an operating entity of Shawbrook Group plc. Shawbrook Bank Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority and is a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

