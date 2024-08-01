Oberoi Realty Unveils Second ESG Report Accelerating Growth While Championing Sustainability

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 31st July, Mumbai: Oberoi Realty, a leader in premium real estate, reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development through the release of its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. This report highlights the company\'s commitment to purpose-driven sustainability, emphasizing a holistic approach to business by integrating ESG principles into its business strategy.



Key highlights and milestones from the report include:



· Enhancing ESG Governance: Established a dedicated ESG Board Committee led by the Chairman & Managing Director along with the ESG Steering Committee, consisting of Senior Executives and Department Heads to spearhead and overview key sustainability functions.



· Commitment to long term Sustainability goals: Committed to long-term goals aimed to create a positive impact on society and the environment while ensuring responsible business practices.



· Green Building Certification: Committed to green building design with most recent projects pre-certified as minimum gold.



· Investing in Sustainable practices: Implemented water-efficient fittings, energy-efficient systems, and on-site waste management solutions, and increase energy consumption from renewable sources.



· Employee-centric approach: Recognized as an \'Employer of Choice\' with robust employee wellbeing programs.



Our key long-term commitments adopted in FY 2023-24:



· Improved yearly performance in global sustainability indices



· Increased focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion with a target of achieving 30% diversity by 2030



· Commitment to achieving water positivity by 2030



· Striving for net zero waste to landfill by 2030



· Targeting net zero emissions for direct operations, Scope 1 & 2 by 2040



Mr. Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, stated, \"At Oberoi Realty, we are committed to innovation and human-centric design, enhancing urban living and adding value to our residential offerings. Our dedication to sustainable development drives us to implement eco-friendly building practices and promote environmentally responsible business operations. Our newly published ESG report outlines our targets and goals, further solidifying our commitment to sustainability and our promise to stakeholders for long-term value creation.



Mr. Ayashkanta Rout, Head - Sustainability and CSR, at Oberoi Realty Ltd. added, \"Our second ESG report marks a significant milestone in our reporting journey towards building a \'sustainable tomorrow\'. The establishment of a dedicated Board level ESG committee, focus on enhancing our social as well as environmental practices, and implementation of resource-efficient processes in our operations demonstrate our commitment to measurable progress across all 6 pillars – People, Product, Planet, Prosperity, Practices and Partnerships. We are confident that these efforts will not only benefit the environment and society but also create long-term value for all our stakeholders.\"



Oberoi Realty remains committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable construction, ensuring a greener future for urban development. The company\'s ESG report serves as a roadmap for its ongoing efforts in creating value for all stakeholders while minimizing environmental impact.



The full ESG report can be accessed on FY-2023-24-ESG-REPORT cloudfront)



About Oberoi Realty Limited



Oberoi Realty Ltd. is one of India\'s leading real estate development company, headquartered in Mumbai. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure verticals. In the real estate space, Oberoi Realty is an established brand with an impeccable track record. Its primary aim is to build aspirational developments for its customers with distinctive designs, functional aesthetics and quality finishes that translate into landmark projects through its mixed-use and single-segment developments. This mix of innovative design, planning initiatives and use of cutting-edge technologies has enabled the company to successfully deliver 47 completed projects across Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

