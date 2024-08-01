KMC To Kick Off Digital Hawkers’ Survey In Kolkata To Check Encroachments

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) With an aim to resolve the perpetual problem of encroachments on footpaths and thoroughfares by vendors, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is starting its digital hawkers' survey from Thursday afternoon which will continue for the next 15 days.

The digital survey follows two rounds of manual surveys which have identified around 11,700 hawkers operating from different prime locations in the city.

Now the digital survey is being conducted to serve the dual purpose of getting a more authentic picture about the scenario as well as to segregate the hawking and no-hawking zones in all the 16 boroughs under KMC's jurisdiction.

Incidentally, a drive was started jointly by the corporation and the Kolkata Police last month to free footpaths and thoroughfares of hawkers operating illegally without licences.

However, in face of criticism from different sections of society the eviction drive was suspended and it was decided that a detailed hawkers' survey would be conducted to identify vendors operating illegally.

KMC sources said that a team of 657 corporation staff led by officers of the ranks of manager and assistant managers will conduct the survey.

The 657 staff members will be divided into multiple teams for smooth and quick completion of the survey.

On June 27, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced in the secretariat that the state government will see to it that the evicted hawkers are provided alternate space for business and if necessary the West Bengal government will arrange warehouses for them.

“But under no circumstance will the state government allow businesses encroaching on public roads,” she said then.