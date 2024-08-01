AI-Driven Data Practices: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Guide To Autonomous Enterprise Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech Research Group has unveiled its latest research blueprint, which provides valuable insights into achieving business autonomy through strategic data practices. This blueprint emphasizes the alignment of data strategies with business objectives, the use of advanced technologies, and the cultivation of a data-proficient culture. By following these guidelines, enterprises can drive unprecedented growth, innovation, and operational efficiency.

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As organizations navigate a complex data landscape fraught with challenges like disparate data sources and siloed systems, the need for a well-defined data practice strategy has become more critical. To support their evolution into autonomous enterprises, global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest resource, Define a Data Practice Strategy to Power an Autonomous Enterprise . This comprehensive research highlights the obstacles that hinder effective data utilization and emphasizes the necessity of aligning data practices with organizational objectives. In the blueprint, Info-Tech advises IT leaders that by focusing on data literacy, collaborative operating models, and advanced technologies, organizations can leverage the transformative power of data to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

The blueprint underscores how important it is for organizations to understand the full scope of data and IT challenges they face. As AI continues to evolve, it will demand an increasing volume and variety of high-quality data.

" Applied AI is a true paradigm shift offering opportunities for transformative value generation and potential for disruption. AI will continue to demand an increasing volume and variety of quality data, delivered increasingly in real time, produced and consumed from anywhere ," says Irina Sedenko , research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "This exponentially growing demand for data increases the pressure on technology and data leaders to deliver the necessary processes, capabilities, and technologies to service that demand. However, with just one in ten data leaders viewed as true business value creators by executives, leaders must innovate their strategies to meet these expectations effectively or face the threat of falling behind in the competitive landscape."

The research insights support the firm's stance that in the Exponential IT future, the role of data will shift from a support tool for internal decisions to a driving force behind core business strategies. The rapid advancement of AI technologies allows organizations to address more complex problems and build systems that take advantage of real-time data from multiple sources. This shift demands that organizational leaders adopt innovative tactics to meet new expectations or risk being left behind.

" Data & analytics practices need to change . CIOs need to lead the change by partnering with the business and empowering business leaders to own and drive data & analytics initiatives ,"

explains Vince Mirabelli , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "Organizations need to redefine the data & analytics practice and its capabilities, break down IT and business silos, and recognize they have a skills gap. Data teams need to learn how to communicate with the business in terms of business value, and business teams need to learn data product management."

The firm's resource details the process for identifying data best practices by incorporating AI, reimagining capabilities, evolving practices, and redefining the role and value of data within the organization.

In its latest resource, Info-Tech outlines three focus areas for IT leaders to prioritize in their data management efforts:

Drive the proper utilization of data assets to differentiate unique products and services. This approach involves identifying and leveraging the most valuable data to generate significant business outcomes and competitive advantage.Establish a true business and IT synergy environment that drives strategic data use. This includes enhancing collaboration and partnership with the business, empowering the business to take ownership of data and analytics initiatives, and ensuring that data-driven decisions are made closer to where the impact is felt.Recognize the skills gap between IT and business teams and foster technical expertise and product management skills within business teams. Simultaneously, business awareness within the technology team should be developed to ensure they understand and align with business objectives and can effectively communicate the value of data initiatives.

Info-Tech's comprehensive blueprint provides practical guidance for organizations aiming to define a data practice strategy that propels them toward becoming autonomous enterprises.

The firm advises that by aligning data initiatives with business objectives, leveraging advanced technologies, and nurturing a data-driven culture, organizations can unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and operational efficiency. Embracing this strategic approach not only empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their data assets but also enables them to adapt proactively to changing market dynamics and emerging trends. This proactive adaptation ensures sustained competitiveness and long-term success in an increasingly data-centric world.

