Ukraine Refutes Russia's Fake About Capture Of Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region remains a Ukrainian city as Ukrainian forces managed to thwart the enemy's plans to advance into the territory of the community.

Vasyl Chynchyk, head of the Toretsk city military administration, said this on Ukrainian television, refuting claims from the enemy that Russian invaders have already entered the city, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, the enemy is waging information wars. And I confirm that the city of Toretsk remains a free Ukrainian city, which, unfortunately, is simply suffering from devastating shelling by the Russian aggressor. But the city is free, it is Ukrainian, and Ukraine's Armed Forces control and defend the territory... Ukraine's Armed Forces and our resistance forces managed to stop active fighting," he said.

He reiterated that reports of the capture of Toretsk by the Russians are disinformation that the enemy uses to "destabilize the information space and influence the opinions of the population that remains in the community and in Ukraine as a whole."

Russian invaders have destroyed 70% of Toretsk in the Donetsk region, with 3,500 civilians remaining in the city.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 184 residents have been killed and 559 injured in the Toretsk city territorial community.