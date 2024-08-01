Russian Drone Attacks Two Buses In Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's military has used a drone to attack public transport in Kherson, damaging two buses of private hauliers.
Roman Mrochko, head of the city's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"At around 13:00, an enemy drone attacked public transport in Kherson," he wrote.
Two buses of private hauliers operating on routes 8 and 48 were damaged. There were no reports of any casualties.
MENAFN01082024000193011044ID1108503652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.