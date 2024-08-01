Russian Drone Attacks Two Buses In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's military has used a drone to attack public in Kherson, damaging two buses of private hauliers.

Roman Mrochko, head of the city's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 13:00, an enemy drone attacked public transport in Kherson," he wrote.

Two buses of private hauliers operating on routes 8 and 48 were damaged. There were no reports of any casualties.