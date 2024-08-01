Reconnaissance Drone Destroyed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Air Defense Forces Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
Read also:
In evening and in morning, enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk
region with drones and artillery
“Our forces destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone,” Lysak said.
The head of the RMA thanked the defenders of the sky for protecting the Dnipropetrovsk region 24/7.
As Ukrinform reported, at night and in the morning of July 31, the air defense forces destroyed an Kh-59 missile and 89 attack UAVs.
MENAFN01082024000193011044ID1108503649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.