Reconnaissance Drone Destroyed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Air Defense Forces Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

In evening and in morning, enemy attackedregion with drones and artillery

“Our forces destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone,” Lysak said.

The head of the RMA thanked the defenders of the sky for protecting the Dnipropetrovsk region 24/7.

As Ukrinform reported, at night and in the morning of July 31, the air defense forces destroyed an Kh-59 missile and 89 attack UAVs.