Another 18 Civilians Evacuated From Toretsk Under Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 31 July, another 18 civilians were evacuated from Toretsk, Donetsk region, which is under fire from Russian troops.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Toretsk city military administration (CMA) Vasyl Chynchyk on the ai of the United News telethon.

"Today we evacuated 18 civilians who wanted to leave the community... The evacuation is being carried out by armoured of the State Emergency Service, the National and the military administration," said the head of the city administration.

He once again called on the population to evacuate, as this is the only way to guarantee life today.

At the same time, Chynchyk assured that the people who remain in the community today are provided with food and medicine.

"Prior to the active phase of hostilities in the Toretsk community, which began on 24 June this year, we provided residents with food packages and hygiene products and other necessities as much as possible so that in the event of such actions as are taking place today, the population could not experience a shortage of food, including water, and medicines for a certain period of time," explained the head of the CMA.

As reported, the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region has already been destroyed by the Russian invaders by 70%, with 3,500 civilians remaining there .

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 31 July, 184 residents of Toretsk city territorial community have been killed and 559 people have been wounded by enemy shelling.