Airstrike In Kharkiv Region: Rescuer Arrives At Fire In His House Where His Wife Died
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning of 31 July, a Russian air strike in Kupiansk killed Inna Zamesova, an employee of Gazmerezha. The husband of the deceased woman arrived with his colleagues to extinguish the fire.
The death of the employee was reported in Telegram by the company's press service, Ukrinform reports.
"During the Russian terrorist shelling of residential buildings in the Velykoburlutska community of Kupiansk district, Inna Zamesova, a dispatcher of the emergency dispatch service of the Kharkiv branch of Gazmerezha, was killed," the post reads.
Read also:
One killed, five injured in enemy strikes on Kherson
region
According to the press service, the woman was due to start her shift on the first day of August.
"Inna coordinated the emergency crew's visits to the community, while her husband was a rescue worker. The work of both of them was aimed at saving lives and helping people in difficult situations," said Gazmerezha.
The husband of the deceased woman arrived at the call after the air strike with his colleagues.
Read also:
Hromadske Radio equipment damaged in Kherson
due to shelling
"The worst thing for rescuers is to respond to a call to their own home... Unfortunately, this happened to a firefighter from the Kharkiv Oblast State Emergency Service: the man came to extinguish a fire after a massive air strike and ended up in the ashes of his own home," the SES of Ukraine said .
Source: Official channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine
As reported, a 37-year-old woman died as a result of an air strike on the village of Horyane in the Velykoburlutsk community of Kupiansk district, and her 10-year-old son was hospitalised with burn injuries.
MENAFN01082024000193011044ID1108503646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.