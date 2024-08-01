Ukraine Preparing New Security Agreements With Partner Countries - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is preparing new security agreements - arrangements at the multilateral level.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“I held a meeting with our international experts - the Office, the of Foreign Affairs - on the preparation of new arrangements with partners. Security arrangements. And also, on the reconstruction of Ukraine. We are also preparing new bilateral security agreements and new arrangements at the multilateral level. Something that will strengthen Ukraine for sure. August is the time for preparations. Autumn is the time for results,” Zelensky stressed.

He thanked all members of the team involved in this process.

Offline education for children wherever possible among government priorities –

Zelensky also thanked the United States for the assistance package that was announced earlier.

“Among other things, the package includes missiles for the NASAMS air defense systems, which are crucial since they are always in short supply. It also includes ammunition for HIMARS and Javelins. Thank you! We are working on ensuring the fastest possible logistics,” Zelensky noted.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is preparing four more security agreements with partner countries.

Photo: President's Office