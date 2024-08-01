Most Countries Want To See Russia At Second Peace Summit - Zelensky
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that most countries want the Russian Federation to be represented at the second Peace Summit.
He said this in an interview with several French media outlets, including AFP , Ukrinform reports.
"The majority of the world today says that Russia must be represented at the second [Peace] Summit, otherwise we will not achieve meaningful results. Since the whole world wants them to be at the table, we cannot be against it," Zelensky said.
According to him, work is underway to prepare a plan based on the Peace Formula presented at the first Peace Summit.
“We are going to prepare a plan based on the Peace Formula that was presented publicly at the first summit. I want to set a date for our diplomats and I want our international partners to do the same, so that in November we have a document that will contain everything: territorial integrity, sovereignty, etc." Zelensky said.
He also called on China to put pressure on Russia to end the war.
"If China wants to, it can force Russia to stop this war,” he said.
As Ukrinform reported, the first Peace Summit was held in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock on June 15-16. In a joint communiqué, the summit participants stressed that the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is inadmissible, the use of food security as a weapon is unacceptable, and stated that all prisoners of war must be released by complete exchange.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the second Peace Summit should be attended by representatives of Russia.
