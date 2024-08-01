Man Injured As Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled Nikopol and three communities in the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and drones throughout the day. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and a pipeline were damaged. A man was wounded.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Nikopol district has been under fire throughout the day. A 69-year-old man was in the district center because of the enemy. He will be treated at home," Lysak wrote.

According to him, in addition to Nikopol, the Russian military fired at Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities. The enemy used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

The shelling damaged a five-story building and four private houses, as well as three outbuildings, fences and a gas pipeline.

The consequences of the attacks that took place in the evening are being investigated.

As reported, on July 30, the enemy shelled the district center and two communities in the Nikopol district, damaging private houses, power lines and outbuildings.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak