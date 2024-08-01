Nearly All Households In Baku Have Access To Broadband Internet
In the first half of this year, within the framework of the
"Online Azerbaijan" project implemented by the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport, 220,000 households and businesses in
Baku have access to broadband Internet.
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport, that in general, more than 95%
of households have access to broadband Internet.
During the project period, the number of household and business
subjects in Baku city who had access to broadband Internet
increased 6 times. In the first half of this year, compared to
2020, 5 times more farms were provided access to broadband
internet.
Within the framework of the mentioned project, it is planned to
provide broadband internet to all households and business subjects
in the country through GPON and other broadband technologies,
expand the use of high-speed internet, and increase the percentage
of fixed broadband internet subscribers by the end of 2024.
