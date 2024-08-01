Azerbaijani Minister Addresses 47Th CARICOM Session
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan,
President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev spoke at the 47th meeting of
heads of government of the Caribbean Basin Community (CARICOM).
Azernews informs that this was shared on the COP29 account on
the "X" social network.
“Small island states are disproportionately affected by climate
change. Azerbaijan is trying to put the problems of these countries
at the center of the discussions", it was noted in the sharing.
