Another Migration Caravan Reaches Azerbaijan's Liberated Lachin

The next resettlement process to Lachin has been completed, Azernews reports.

The families who set off in the morning have arrived at their native lands.

This time, the city of Lachin has embraced 18 families, thereby ending the longing for their homeland for 60 Lachin residents. The families who set foot in Lachin reunited with their homeland with tears of joy. They were greeted with great enthusiasm and admired the beautiful scenery of Lachin.

The Lachin residents returning to their native land expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they received. They also expressed their thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, our heroic soldiers and officers who liberated our lands from occupation, and wished mercy to our martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path, and patience to their families. With this, permanent settlement has been provided for 552 families, that is, 2031 people, in the city of Lachin.

It should be noted that all conditions have been created for the resettled families to settle in the houses that have been restored or newly built in Lachin city under the instructions of our head of state.